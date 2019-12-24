Why not include Muslims in CAA? West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose

Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose

Amit nationwide protest against the CAA, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose has said that if the act is not related to religion then why not include Muslims in it.

Demanding transparency in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, Chandra Kumar Bose said, "if it was not related to any religion, then Muslims should also be included."

"If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Let's be transparent," he tweeted.

BJP's West Bengal Vice Pres CK Bose: #CitizenshipAct states that it's not based on religion. Then why're we stating that it's meant for Hindus,Buddhists,Jains&Sikhs? We should also include Muslims. If Muslims aren't being persecuted in their home country,they'll not come to India pic.twitter.com/Qx5HuhQpHV — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Taking it to Twitter, Chandra Kumar Bose said that India is a nation open to all religions and communities and should not be compared to any other country.

"Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation - as it's a nation open to all religions and communities," Bose tweeted.

The opposition has also accused the government for passing an act which is against minorities, however, BJP has said that the bill represents to those who have been persecuted on religious grounds in Muslim majority countries adding Muslims are not discriminated in thier home country, therefore they have not been included in the bill.

On BJP's stand that Muslims are not being persecuted in their home countries, he said if that is the case, "they would not come, so there's no harm in including them."

However, he added, "this is not entirely true - what about Baloch who live in Pakistan and Afghanistan? What about Ahmadiyyas in Pakistan?"

Bose said the party which would follow the inclusive ideology of Subhas Chandra Bose representing all communities and work for the upliftment of all strata of the society would win Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. "The rest would be irrelevant."

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ: Massive protest at Delhi's Mandi House against Citizenship Amendment Act, Sec 144 imposed

ALSO READ: Citizenship Amendment Act will help us: Pakistani Hindu refugee thanks PM Modi