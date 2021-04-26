Image Source : PTI 'Beg and borrow mode': Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital sends SOS for oxygen cylinders

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has said that it is facing an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders to cope with the demand amid skyrocketing Covid-19 cases. According to news agency ANI, the hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which it used to transfer extremely ill COVID patients from COVID emergency to ICU and from Wards to ICU in case of emergency.

The hospital sent all 104 cylinders for emergency refiling three days ago. "For the last three days, our staff and transport are camping there but to no avail," the hospital said.

"Currently hospital is in beg and borrow mode and it is an extreme crisis situation. Hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to finish quickly," the hospital said.

Delhi's health infrastructure has been buckling under pressure with an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. The country's coronavirus cases hit a new record on Monday with 3,52,991 new cases, along with 2,812 deaths.

