Image Source : TWITTER @INDEMBABUDHABI UAE's Burj Khalifa, other buildings light up with Tricolour amid gloomy Covid-19 situation in India

As Covid-19 cases continue to spiral in India, Dubai's Burj Khalifa which is one of the world's most famous skyscrapers, illuminated with the Tricolour to show solidarity with the country during the time of crisis. Also, the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi was lit up with the Indian flag.

“Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time,” UAE’s official Twitter handle for Burj Khalifa tweeted.

"As India battles the gruesome war against COVID19 , its friend UAE sends its best wishes. Burj Khalifa in Dubai lits up in (Tricolour) to showcase its support," the Embassy of India in the UAE shared on Twitter.

"India appreciates the UAE's strong support to its close friend in difficult times," Pavan Kapoor, India's Ambassador to UAE, tweeted.

India's health infrastructure has been buckling under pressure with an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. The country's coronavirus cases hit a new record on Monday with 3,52,991 new cases, along with 2,812 deaths.

