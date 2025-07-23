Bangladesh jet crash: India sends burn-specialist team to Dhaka to treat victims Bangladesh jet crash: At least 31 people, including 25 children, were killed when the military jet crashed into the Milestone School and College in the capital Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday.

New Delhi:

India is providing urgent medical assistance to Bangladesh in the wake of a devastating air crash in Dhaka that claimed the lives of at least 27 people, many of them young students, and injured more than 160 others. As part of this support, a team of specialist doctors and nurses, particularly experienced in treating burn injuries, is set to arrive in Bangladesh soon to aid in the treatment of the injured, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Urgent medical support for burn victims

According to the MEA, "On July 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance." The medical response forms part of these assurances.

In a statement issued from New Delhi, the ministry added, "A team of burn-specialist Doctors and Nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims. They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendations for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary. Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment."

It is learnt that the team being sent has two Delhi-based doctors -- one from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the other from Safdarjung Hospital.

Bangladesh jet crash

The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a "mechanical fault" moments after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, according to officials. The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash, the Daily Star reported.

The death toll from the crash rose to 31, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military.

The Bangladesh Air Force has formed a high-level investigation committee to determine the cause of the accident.

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed his profound grief over the incident. In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an "irreparable" loss for the Bangladesh Air Force, as well as others affected.

"I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," Yunus stated in the post.

(With agencies input)

