Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka: One dead, four injured

In a tragic incident, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in Dhaka's northern Uttara area on Monday, according to the military and a fire official. The incident was reported when the students were present at the Milestone School and College.

Aircraft crashed into Milestone School

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area in the afternoon.

"An F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm today and crashed into the college campus soon after,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Bangladesh Army issues statement

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

Fire official Lima Khan stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

Ambulance, air force helicopters rush to spot

According to police, ambulances and air force helicopters rushed to the scene. After crashing, the aircraft caught fire. The rising smoke could be seen from quite a distance. Eight Fire Service units rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

“The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away,” bdnews24 quoted Lima Khanam, duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, as saying.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed. There was no information on the pilots.

