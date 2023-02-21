'Foreign forces planning my assassination': Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Head of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is in limelight for Hindu Rashtra demand

Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Chhatarpur, is nowadays hogging the limelight for his statements demanding the declaration of 'Hindu Rashtra'. In an exclusive interview with India TV, he answered all relevant questions.

Here is an excerpt from a detailed conversation.

On the question of becoming a poster boy for Hindus, Shastri said Hindustan and Hindus are awakening and the revolution of Sanatan is growing stronger and it will continue to grow.

"The Hindu nation will be formed, we have faith in our God, Sanyasi baba will do a leela (miracle)," he added.

Shastri claimed his life is in danger as some foreign forces are planning for his assassination.

When Shastri was asked about his shifting from a Ram Katha vachak (teller) to one who has been harping on demand for the Hindu nation, he said this demand was on his mind for a long time, if it does not come from them, then from whom one expects.

"The support of millions keeps me firm on the concept of Hindu Rashtra. Every Hindu should have passion for the Hindu Rashtra. God bless you too. You should also have passion for the cause. TV people should also have passion, if you do not have this passion, then what is the meaning of being a Hindu?

On the question related to homecoming (Conversion), he said they don't go out to find people for the conversion.

"We do not go out to get homecoming. If someone comes, we do not refuse," the spiritual leader said.

He asserted the foreigners' plan to destroy and drown them was going on and they were conspiring to defame them.

