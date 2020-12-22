Image Source : ANI Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima released on bail after 10 months

Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima, who is also an SP MLA, has been released from Sitapur jail after getting bail from the court in a forgery case.

Tanzeen Fatima, who walked out of jail late on Monday night, said that she had been a professor in a government college and suddenly she was branded as a criminal.

Her husband Azam Khan and son Abdullah Azam continue to remain in jail.

The Khan family has spent ten months in jail. They had surrendered on February 26 this year.

The court has granted bail to Tanzeen Fatima in all the 34 cases registered against her.

Azam Khan, who faces more than 100 cases, will remain in jail till he gets bail in all the cases.

