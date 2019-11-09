Saturday, November 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Ayodhya case at 10:30 am today | Live Updates
Live now

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Ayodhya case at 10:30 am today | Live Updates

Verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case is slated to be pronounced at 10:30 am by the Supreme Court. To ensure peace, sensitive areas across various states have been put under heavy police security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had appealed to the country to maintain calm and had said the judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute is not a matter of victory or defeat.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2019 7:07 IST
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Ayodhya Verdict LIVE updates

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, 10:30 am. The verdict, which was earlier reserved by the apex court was to be pronounced anytime before the retirement of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Justice Gogoi is slated to retire on November 17. Meanwhile, elaborate security measures have been put in place and police personnel have been deployed at various sensitive areas across states.  

All the roads leading to the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi disputed site have been sealed and the area covered with extra forces. The security outside the residences of the five judges on the Constitution Bench that will deliver the judgement at 10.30 am has also been beefed up. The police has planned elaborate security arrangements and all precautionary measures are being taken

Indiatvnews.com brings to you LIVE updates and breaking news on Ayodhya verdict

Live updates : Ayodhya Verdict

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 09, 2019 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Security outside Hanuman Garhi Mandir, Ayodhya

    India Tv - Security outside Hanuman Garhi Mandir, Ayodhya

    Image Source : ANI

    Security outside Hanuman Garhi Mandir, Ayodhya

  • Nov 09, 2019 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ayodhya Verdict: No classes in Jamia on Saturday

    Jamia Millia Islamia Friday night said there will be no classes in the varsity on November. Sources said it is a precautionary measure taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.
    "No classes will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday in @jmiu_official," the varsity tweeted. On Friday, the varsity's vice-chancellor had appealed for peace and harmony ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive issue.

  • Nov 09, 2019 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Section 144 imposed in the state of Uttar Pradesh ahead of Ayodhya verdict

    Section 144 (prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

  • Nov 09, 2019 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    SC to pronounce Ayodhya verdict today

    After seven decades of a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court on Saturday will pronounce the judgment in Ayodhya title dispute case at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

    A five judge bench headed by Chief JusticeGogoi and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice S.A. Nazeer, had reserved the judgement on October 17, after 40 days of daily hearing on the matter, which began on August 6.

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAyodhya on edge ahead of verdict, elaborate security arrangements in place Next StoryWhy SC delivering Ayodhya verdict on Saturday?  