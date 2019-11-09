Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Ayodhya case at 10:30 am today | Live Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Ayodhya Verdict LIVE updates

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, 10:30 am. The verdict, which was earlier reserved by the apex court was to be pronounced anytime before the retirement of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Justice Gogoi is slated to retire on November 17. Meanwhile, elaborate security measures have been put in place and police personnel have been deployed at various sensitive areas across states.

All the roads leading to the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi disputed site have been sealed and the area covered with extra forces. The security outside the residences of the five judges on the Constitution Bench that will deliver the judgement at 10.30 am has also been beefed up. The police has planned elaborate security arrangements and all precautionary measures are being taken

