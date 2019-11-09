Live Streaming, Ayodhya Verdict: Watch full coverage of Supreme Court judgement on India TV

Supreme Court of India is only hours away from pronouncing its verdict on one of the most important cases in the history of contemporary India. The Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid land dispute case has been one of the longest-standing cases in the Indian judicial system and dates back to the 1940s.

The whole issue dates further back to the 16th century when India's first Mughal ruler Babur built the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Security tightened ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Security has been tightened across India ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. Section 144 has been imposed throughout the country. Schools and colleges in various states will remain closed till Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweets on Friday asked people to keep their calm and respect the Supreme Court judgement. He also asked all concerned parties to not take the verdict as a win or a loss.

When will the Supreme Court pronounce the Ayodhya verdict?

The Supreme Court's five-judge constitutional bench is likely to pronounce the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10:30 am today.

Where to watch live coverage of the Ayodhya verdict?

You can follow all the live coverage of the Ayodhya verdict on India TV. Our team of reporters bring to you the first hand news from the proceedings in the Supreme Court.

For live updates on Ayodhya land dispute verdict, follow: Supreme Court Ayodhya Verdict | Live Updates

For live proceedings in the Supreme Court watch