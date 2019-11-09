Supreme Court is 'supreme but not infallible': Owaisi not satisfied with Ayodhya verdict

Image Source : Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible: Owaisi's expresses dissatisfaction with Ayodhya verdict

Hours after the Supreme Court delivered its final judgement on Ayodhya, All India Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his displesure on the verdict. Addressing a press conference, Owaisi said that Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible.

"Not satisfied with the verdict. Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our right, we don't need 5 acre land as donation. We should reject this 5 acre land offer, don't patronize us," he said.

On the 5 acre land allotted to Muslims at an alternate site, Owaisi said that the matter was never about the land but about the legal rights of the Muslims. He said that "faith has won over the facts".

"Even if i beg, i will get that kind of money to buy a land and construct a mosque in Uttar Pradesh. We dont need this 5 acre charity," he added.

Reacting to the Congress party's welcoming the verdict, He said, "Congress has shown their true colours, but for Congress party's deceitness and hypocrisy, idols would not have been placed in 1949, had the locks not opened by Rajiv Gandhi the masjid would still be there, had Narasimha Rao discharged his duties the masjid would still be there."

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on Saturday allotted the disputed land at Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple. A 5-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute.

Reading out the final judgement, the Supreme Court ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque.The Court said a suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres to be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board either by Central government or state government.

"Sunni Wakf Board at liberty to construct a mosque at the allotted land."

The Supreme Court had ordered the Central Government to formulate scheme within 3-4 months for setting up of trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of temple at the site and a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at Ayodhya will be given to Sunni Wakf Board.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi read out that Babri Masjid was not constructed on vacant land. "There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following: Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure. The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure."

