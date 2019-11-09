Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, time for all to strengthen Bharat Bhakti: PM Modi on Ayodhya Verdict

PM Modi/File Image

Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is time for all to strengthen Bharat Bhakti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, has paved the way for the construction of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

"India's Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on Ayodhya case. This should not be seen as a victory or a defeat. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is time for all to strengthen the sentiment of Bharat Bhakti. I appeal countrymen to maintain peace, harmony and unity in the country," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

देश के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने अयोध्या पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। इस फैसले को किसी की हार या जीत के रूप में नहीं देखा जाना चाहिए।



रामभक्ति हो या रहीमभक्ति, ये समय हम सभी के लिए भारतभक्ति की भावना को सशक्त करने का है। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि शांति, सद्भाव और एकता बनाए रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

"This Supreme Court verdict is significant for a number of reasons: It underlines the importance of following due process of law in resolving any dispute. Every stakeholder was given enough time and opportunity to present their case. The temple of justice has resolved the decades-old case harmoniously."

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह फैसला कई वजहों से महत्वपूर्ण है:

यह बताता है कि किसी विवाद को सुलझाने में कानूनी प्रक्रिया का पालन कितना अहम है।

हर पक्ष को अपनी-अपनी दलील रखने के लिए पर्याप्त समय और अवसर दिया गया।

न्याय के मंदिर ने दशकों पुराने मामले का सौहार्दपूर्ण तरीके से समाधान कर दिया। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019