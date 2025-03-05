Ayodhya terror attack plot: Was April 5 the target date? Terrorist Abdul Rehman's shocking revelations Ayodhya terror attack plot: Suspected terrorist Abdul Rehman is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Mandir was on target list of 19-year-old.

Ayodhya terror attack plot: Suspected terrorist Abdul Rehman, who was arrested from Faridabad for planning an attack on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, made shocking revelations about the case during interrogation. A joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Haryana police's Special Task Force (STF), arrested 19-year-old Abdul Rehman during a raid in Haryana's Faridabad on March 2. He was associated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

What did Abdul Rehman say?

During the interrogation, Rehman revealed that he was planning an attack in Ayodhya after receiving instructions from Abu Sufiyan, a most-wanted terrorist associated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Rehman used to contact Abu Sufiyan through a banned app. Rehman had received instructions to return to Ayodhya on April 4 carrying two hand grenades. However, before he could execute the plan, he was arrested on March 2 by a joint team of ATS Gujarat and Haryana STF. Based on the plan, it is suspected that the attack might have taken place on April 5.

Abu Sufiyan, through his handler, had hidden two hand grenades and detonators in a pit in Faridabad, which Abdul Rehman retrieved and kept in his bag. During interrogation, Rehman disclosed that he had later hidden the grenades in an abandoned house near Pali village. Based on his information, the police recovered the grenades and took them into custody.

Abdul Rehman became radicalized by watching religious content

During interrogation, Abdul Rehman also confessed that he knew how to make country-made pistols.

The police recovered two mobile phones from him, containing videos of recce of religious places and material inciting a particular religion. Investigations revealed that Rehman became radicalized by consuming religious content on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, eventually joining the terrorist network.

A train ticket from Ayodhya Cantt to Delhi Junction dated March 1, found in his possession, further confirmed his journey and movements.

The security agencies are now investigating the entire network, including the involvement of Abu Sufiyan and other possible conspirators.

Notably, the Ram Mandir at the Janm Bhoomi in Ayodhya was consecrated on January 22, 2024, after a long legal battle. Prime Minister Modi performed the consecration ceremony. The temple has, since then, witnessed an unprecedented influx.

More recently, the number of devotees spiked staggeringly during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as people started heading towards Ayodhya after taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam. Since the consecration, the security at the Ram Mandir has remained heightened. Strict protocols are in place to deal with any untoward incident.

