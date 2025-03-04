ISKP-linked terrorist Abdul Rehman planned attack on Ram Temple, trained via video calls in Milkipur Security agencies arrested suspected terrorist Abdul Rehman in Faridabad, linking him to the ISKP module and an alleged plot to attack the Ram Temple. Investigations revealed he received online training and was in possession of two hand grenades.

In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Haryana's Palwal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspected terrorist from Faridabad on Sunday. According to sources, the suspect, identified as Abdul Rehman, has allegedly confessed that his target was the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Authorities also recovered two hand grenades from his possession.

Suspect hails from Faizabad

Abdul Rehman is a resident of Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently under intensive interrogation regarding his terrorist links. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Rehman travelled to Faridabad by train.

Upon arrival, an unknown individual reportedly handed him two hand grenades near a village and instructed him to stay in Faridabad. Following his arrest, a court has granted the Haryana STF a 10-day remand for further questioning.

Linked to ISKP terror module

During questioning, Abdul Rehman reportedly admitted to being associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) module, a faction of the terror outfit ISIS. He allegedly joined the network around ten months ago and was trained via online video calls. Investigators revealed that he received training while sitting at his shop in Milkipur, where he also participated in discussions about planned attacks.

Online training & terrorist Plot

Rehman, who studied only up to the 10th grade, is said to have received detailed instructions and tasks through video calls. Reports indicate that the plot to attack the Ram Temple was also devised during these virtual training sessions. Authorities have found multiple photos and videos of religious sites on his mobile phone.

Before leaving home, Rehman allegedly told his family that he was going to Delhi's Markaz (a religious congregation centre), but instead, he travelled to Faridabad. It has been confirmed that he left his home just five days before his arrest.

Ongoing investigation

Security agencies are now investigating Rehman's wider network and possible connections to other individuals. His links to ISI-backed terror groups and his handlers are being examined closely. The recovery of explosives and his confession regarding the Ram Temple plot have raised serious concerns about national security.

Authorities are expected to intensify their probe, and further revelations could emerge as the interrogation continues.