Suspected terrorist arrested from Faridabad, Ram Mandir was on his target, say sources

The Gujarat ATS, in collaboration with central agencies and Faridabad STF, has arrested a suspected terrorist from Haryana's Faridabad. The forces confiscated two hand grenades and some radical materials from his possession. According to sources, Ram Mandir was on his target list.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Abdul Rehman, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. As per the information, the suspected terrorist was arrested on Sunday, and the grenades were diffused in Faridabad after the recovery. The Gujarat ATS had taken him along with them to Gujarat. As per the sources, the operation of the Gujarat ATS is still underway. The Gujarat ATS are interrogating the Rehman for additional information.

Notably, the Ram Mandir at the Janm Bhoomi in Ayodhya was consecrated on January 22, 2024, after a long legal battle. Prime Minister Modi performed the consecration ceremony. The temple has, since then, witnessed an unprecedented influx.

More recently, the number of devotees spiked staggeringly during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as people started heading towards Ayodhya after taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam. Since the consecration, the security at the Ram Mandir has remained heightened. Strict protocols are in place to deal with any untoward incident.