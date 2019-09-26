Hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case should close by Oct 18: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Image Source : PTI CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Ayodhya land dispute case

Hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case should strictly close by October 18, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the counsels of the Hindu and Muslim parties, adding that no extra day would be provided for the proceedings. It will be miraculous, if we are able to deliver a judgement in four weeks, the CJI has said.

A Constitution bench, comprising five judges headed by the Chief Justice, is holding daily hearings in the case in which the Hindu and Muslim parties are contesting each other's claims seeking ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya.

Following a schedule to the hearings, the top court plans to hear most arguments in the case by October 4, and complete them finally by October 14 on reopening after the Dushehra holidays. It will thus have five days to meet the October 18 deadline to end the hearing in the case.

"We have 10-and-a-half days to conclude the arguments within the deadline," said the Chief Justice emphasised the need for careful allocation of time to counsels of the parties involved in the matter.

Appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan suggested continuing with the extended one-hour framework, and allocating Saturdays, to meet the deadline. The court said it cannot give a single extra day till October 18 for parties to complete their arguments in the cross-appeals.

ALSO READ | How does CBI do a good job in cases with no political overtones? asks CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Ayodhya land dispute to conclude by Oct 18: CJI Ranjan Gogoi