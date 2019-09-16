Image Source : FILE If required, I will go and personally check: CJI Ranjan Gogoi on why people can't approach J&K HC

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice on the access to the court by the people as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also made it clear that he will personally visit Jammu and Kashmir if required.

"If required, I will go and personally check, I will speak to the Chief Justice today," said Gogoi, while replying to senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who claimed that there are extreme difficulties in accessing the High Court under the alleged lockdown situation in the erstwhile state.

The advocate was arguing for child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha, who moved the apex court through a petition challenging the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the erstwhile state.

The court observed that it is a serious concern if people are facing issues to access justice.

"You have made a statement that you cannot move the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Is anybody coming in the way...Not being allowed to access the High Court is a serious concern," said the Chief Justice replying to the advocate who contended that under the existing restrictions it was not possible to move the High Court.

Gogoi also told the lawyer that if the information placed before the apex court was found to be incorrect then the lawyer will face consequences.

ALSO READ | Ensure normalcy is restored in Kashmir : Supreme Court tells Centre

ALSO READ | SC permits Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Kashmir. But cannot indulge in any political rally