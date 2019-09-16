Monday, September 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ensure normalcy is restored in Kashmir : Supreme Court tells Centre

Ensure normalcy is restored in Kashmir : Supreme Court tells Centre

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said as the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, then it can be dealt by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 11:57 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Ensure normalcy is restored in Kashmir : Supreme Court tells Centre 

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said as the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, then it can be dealt by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.

The bench was told by the Centre that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance.

It also said that TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones along with FM networks are working in the state.

The bench asked Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, to put details of these steps taken on an affidavit.

ALSO READ | Very close to restoring normalcy, says J&K DGP

ALSO READ | Normalcy returning in J&K: All landlines, exchanges restored; schools, banks, ATMs functional

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story'May God bless this country': Chidambaram on state of economy from Tihar jail Next StorySC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K  