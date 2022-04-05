Ayodhya: 3 killed, 30 inured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Three killed, 30 inured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya

At least three people were killed, while 30 others were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway Tuesday morning. According to the police, the accident occured while the bus driver was trying to overtake another vehicle on the highway.

The accident took place at around 7 am when Basti and Siddharthnagar bound private bus coming from Delhi overturned on the highway near Mumtaz Nagar area under Cantonment police station, they said.

All the injured have been brought to the Faizabad District hospital, while 12 are admitted and the rest of them were discharged after first-aid, the police said.

Among those who died included Ramesh (35), a resident of Siddharthnagar and two unidentified persons.

Efforts are on to identify the two deceased, said Arun Pratap Singh, SHO Cantonment Police station.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of three people.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he directed speedy relief and rescue efforts by sending District Magistrate and SSP to the spot immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)

