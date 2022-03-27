Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 45 injured as bus falls off cliff in Chittoor

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 7 people killed and 45 injured in a bus accident in Chittoor

As many as seven people were killed, while 45 others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor late on Saturday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati.

Giving details on the incident, SP, Tirupati said a bus fell off the cliff due to the driver's negligence after which 7 people died.

Those injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.

