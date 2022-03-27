Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 45 injured as bus falls off cliff in Chittoor

Highlights
- The accident was reported late on Saturday
- SP, Tirupati said the accident occurred in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati
- All those injured in the accident were taken to a hospital for treatment
As many as seven people were killed, while 45 others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor late on Saturday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati.
Giving details on the incident, SP, Tirupati said a bus fell off the cliff due to the driver's negligence after which 7 people died.
Those injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.
Also Read | First hit by bike, then almost run over by bus: How this Kerala boy escaped death twice | Watch