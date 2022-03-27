Sunday, March 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 45 injured as bus falls off cliff in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 45 injured as bus falls off cliff in Chittoor

A bus fell off the cliff due to the driver's negligence after which 7 people died

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2022 8:15 IST
Chittoor bus accident news
Image Source : ANI

7 people killed and 45 injured in a bus accident in Chittoor

 

Highlights

  • The accident was reported late on Saturday
  • SP, Tirupati said the accident occurred in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati
  • All those injured in the accident were taken to a hospital for treatment

As many as seven people were killed, while 45 others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor late on Saturday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati. 

Giving details on the incident, SP, Tirupati said a bus fell off the cliff due to the driver's negligence after which 7 people died. 

Those injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said. 

Also Read | First hit by bike, then almost run over by bus: How this Kerala boy escaped death twice | Watch

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News