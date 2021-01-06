Image Source : PTI Fresh avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has issued high, medium and low level avalanche warning for the higher reaches of the avalanche prone areas in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir. A high danger level avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara Bandipora and Kulgam districts.

Similarly, medium level avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Rajouri, Udhampur, Ganderbal and Reasi districts.

As such, people living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid going to the vulnerable areas and to remove snow from their rooftops to avoid loss of lives.

Heavy snowfall for the past four days has thrown life out of gear across the Kashmir region. The Srinagar-Jammu highway continues to remain blocked and flights at Srinagar airport have been cancelled.

Snow has caused disruptions and road blockades in many places across the Valley, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people.

