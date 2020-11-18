Soldier killed, two injured after avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir's Kupwara

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Soldier killed after avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir's Kupwara

An Army soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit a post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management, the avalanche hit Roshan post at around 8 pm on Tuesday.

All the three soldiers were, however, rescued immediately and rushed to a hospital. One among them was declared dead while two are under treatment.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma (25) of 7 Rashtriya Rifles. The two others are Ramesh Chand and Gurvinder Singh.

