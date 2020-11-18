Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Soldier killed, two injured after avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir's Kupwara

Soldier killed, two injured after avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir's Kupwara

An Army soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit a post along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 12:14 IST
avalanche in kashmir
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC

Soldier killed after avalanche hits Army post in Kashmir's Kupwara 

An Army soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit a post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management, the avalanche hit Roshan post at around 8 pm on Tuesday. 

All the three soldiers were, however, rescued immediately and rushed to a hospital. One among them was declared dead while two are under treatment. 

The deceased soldier has been identified as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma (25) of 7 Rashtriya Rifles. The two others are Ramesh Chand and Gurvinder Singh.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News