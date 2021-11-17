Attempts to spread false information: Maldives govt strongly condemns 'India Out' campaign

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih sit during their meeting in Maldives.

The Maldives government on Wednesday strongly rejected the 'India Out' social media campaign, and said that the bilateral relations between Maldives and India, is based on shared historical and cultural ties. The social media campaign states that bilateral cooperation between governments of Maldives and India undermines the national security and sovereignty of Maldives. However, the Maldives govt strongly refuted these claims and called it false information.

"The government reaffirms that its longstanding ties with all its international partners are based on principles of mutual respect and understanding, and in accordance with respective national and international law", the official statement by the Maldives govt said.

The govt also said that the beliefs reflected using the 'India Out' campaign, are that of a small internal group, and don't represent the mindset of the public. "The government believes that false allegations regarding ties with one of the country's key bilateral partners, misguided and unsubstantiated. These views are not the sentiments of the general public, but rather that of a small group of individuals", the statement said.

