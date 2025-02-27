Atishi writes to President Murmu, seeks time to meet her with AAP MLAs over suspension of legislators AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly: All Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs except Amanatullah Khan were suspended for three days from the Delhi Assembly for sloganeering during LG VK Saxena's address.

AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Atishi has written to President Draupadi Murmu, seeking time to meet her, along with AAP legislative party, regarding the suspension of 21 legislators from the Delhi Assembly.

In a letter to the President, Atishi said, "I want to bring to your notice a very serious and sensitive matter, which is a direct attack on the Indian democracy. The BJP government in Delhi has removed the photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh from various Delhi government offices. This is not only an insult to the brave sons of the country but also an insult to Dalit, backward and deprived society."

She further said that when AAP protested against this in the House, the Assembly Speaker, Vijendra Gupta, undemocratically expelled 21 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party from the House for three days on February 25. "Today on February 27, when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were going to Delhi Vidhan Sabha, we were stopped outside the Vidhan Sabha premises by heavy barricading by Delhi Police," she said in a letter.

'Murder of democracy'

"Preventing elected representatives from reaching the Vidhan Sabha is a murder of democracy. Due to this, the MLAs of the opposition had to sit on a dharna on the road. This is the first time in the history of the country that the opposition was not even allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This incident is a black spot on the democratic history of India," she said.

"If the opposition is stopped like this, then who will raise the issues of the public? In a democracy, it is necessary to have both the government and the opposition, so that the voice of the common people can be heard. But what is happening now is an attempt to suppress the opposition, due to which the voice of the public is also being suppressed," the former CM said.

The AAP leader requested the President to schedule a meeting for the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Friday. "The legislative party of Aam Aadmi Party wants to meet you immediately regarding this matter so that appropriate steps can be taken against this dictatorship. This is not just a matter of Delhi, but is a sign of crisis on the democracy of the entire country. We hope that you will kindly take immediate cognizance of this very serious matter and please fix a time for the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to meet you tomorrow, dated 28/02/2025," she added.

AAP MLAs stopped at Delhi Assembly gate

LoP Atishi and other AAP MLAs were stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday, following which they staged a dharna outside. Former AAP chief minister Atishi said the BJP was "crossing all limits of dictatorship" after coming to power in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been suspended from the assembly over disruptions in the House proceedings during Lt Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday. The AAP said it was protesting the alleged removal of BR Ambedkar's portrait from the CM's office.

On Thursday, AAP leaders staged a dharna outside the gate of the assembly premises.

On Tuesday, 21 out of 22 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, were suspended from the House. The suspension of AAP MLAs came on a day when the Delhi government tabled a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the liquor policy, further intensifying the face-off between AAP and the BJP.

As soon as the LG began his address, the AAP legislators started raising slogans against the alleged removal of portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's office.

