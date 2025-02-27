CAG report on now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy sent to PAC, committee to submit findings in 3 months CAG report on Delhi liquor policy: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi had tabled a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Performance Audit on the Regulation and Supply of Liquor.

CAG report on Delhi liquor policy: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday (February 27) sent the CAG report on liquor policy to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). PAC will be formed on this matter and the committee has been asked to submit the report in three months.

Along with this, the speaker has also asked the Excise Department to submit a report on the action taken within a month.

The performance audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on the regulation and supply of liquor in the national capital has showed lapses in the functioning of the excise department and its policy, leading to revenue losses exceeding Rs 2,026.91 crore. It was tabled during the first session of the newly-elected Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.