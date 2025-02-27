Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma orders probe into non-installation of CCTV cameras in BJP constituencies Some other BJP MLAs who were in the opposition in previous assembly also raised the matter, alleging "stepmotherly" treatment by then AAP government.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Thursday that an investigation will be conducted into why CCTV cameras were not installed in eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Addressing the issue in the Delhi Assembly, Verma said that installing CCTV cameras in these constituencies would now be a priority. He assured the House that necessary action would be taken to ensure security measures are not compromised due to political bias.

BJP Vishwas Nagar MLA O P Sharma raised the matter in the Assembly, alleging that not a single CCTV camera was installed in his constituency under the AAP government. He demanded an inquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) into the matter. Supporting the claim, Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma revealed that BJP MLAs had even approached the Delhi High Court, and despite a court order and recommendation by the Chief Secretary, no action was taken.

Speaker of the Assembly Vijender Gupta informed the House that while 2,000 CCTV cameras were to be installed in each of Delhi’s 70 constituencies, the eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs were completely ignored by the previous government. "AAP purchased 1.40 lakh cameras for installation across all constituencies, yet these eight seats were excluded," he said.

Responding to these concerns, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma assured strict action. “The matter will be investigated, and officers responsible will face consequences if found guilty,” he asserted. He further confirmed that CCTV cameras will now be installed in all eight constituencies on priority.

