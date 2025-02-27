Mohan Singh Bisht, BJP MLA from Mustafabad, elected as Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly The proposal to appoint Bisht as the Deputy Speaker was put forward by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Singh Bisht has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. He is an MLA from Mustafabad. The proposal to appoint Bisht as the Deputy Speaker was put forward by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and it received strong backing from Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Bisht won the seat defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes. Before Mustafabad, he represented the Karawal Nagar seat from 1998 to 2015. He won the seat again in 2020. The maiden session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is presently underway after the BJP's decisive victory in the February 5 elections, ending the AAP's over-a-decade-long rule.