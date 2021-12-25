Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary.

Highlights Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'

Vajpayee was 1st-ever leader from BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister

Vajpayee died on Aug 16, 2018, at AIIMS after a prolonged illness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary.

"Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians," PM Modi tweeted today.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday is celebrated as the 'Good Governance Day'. Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister.

He served as Prime Minister thrice- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

Born in 1924, Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face. His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure.

