Vajpayee's efforts for making strong, prosperous India will be remembered forever: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. Vajpayee's visionary leadership saw the country's development reach unprecedented heights, he said in a tweet.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/6dcJhfBWUL — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

"He took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered," PM tweeted.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। अपने दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में उन्होंने देश को विकास की अभूतपूर्व ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। एक सशक्त और समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण के लिए उनके प्रयासों को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Born in 1924, Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face.

His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure.

PM Modi to release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume' to mark the 96th birth anniversary of the former prime minister on Friday.

The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of the former Prime Minister and contains his notable speeches delivered in Parliament.

The book also contains some rare photographs from his public life. PM Modi will pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at his portrait, which was unveiled on February 12, 2019 in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

