Assistant professor arrested over UTU semester paper leak in Uttarakhand, shared questions on WhatsApp

Dehradun:

A 40-year-old assistant professor has been arrested by Dehradun Police for allegedly sharing important examination questions with students ahead of a semester examination conducted by Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU), officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ashish Kumar Gupta, an assistant professor at Shivalik College of Engineering in Jhajra.

Complaint received through email

According to the police, Uttarakhand Technical University received an email complaint regarding the semester examination held on July 8, 2026. The complaint alleged that on July 3, several days before the examination, the assistant professor had shared important questions related to the paper with students through a WhatsApp group.

Inquiry found a pattern

After the examination, the university compared the questions shared by the professor with the actual question paper and found significant similarities. Following the complaint, UTU constituted an internal inquiry committee to investigate the allegations.

The inquiry reportedly revealed that the accused had circulated questions closely related to the examination through the university's internal student portal as well as WhatsApp before the exam was conducted.

Police alleged that Gupta breached the confidentiality of the university's examination system with the intention of providing students with an unfair advantage.

Based on a complaint lodged by UTU Controller of Examinations Dr Vinay Kumar Patel, an FIR (No. 144/26) was registered at Prem Nagar Police Station. The accused has been booked under Sections 316, 318(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking note of the seriousness of the case, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, directed officials to swiftly gather evidence and take appropriate action.

Following the examination of witness statements, documentary evidence and other material collected during the investigation, police arrested Ashish Kumar Gupta.

Officials said electronic devices recovered from the accused are being examined as part of the investigation. Police are also probing the possible involvement of other individuals in the alleged malpractice and said further action will be taken if additional evidence emerges.

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