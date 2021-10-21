Harish Rawat requests to be relieved of Punjab duties to focus on Uttarakhand 

Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held next year.

New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2021 7:45 IST
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled to be held next year, Congress leader Harish Rawat has urged his party leadership to relieve him from Punjab Congress in-charge duty.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rawat said, "In Uttarakhand, we are progressing towards a definite win. During the election, it is impossible for me to handle two states, Punjab and Uttarakhand. So I have urged our leadership to relieve me from Punjab Congress in-charge duty."

He also informed that Congress will soon present a detailed program including 'Parivartan Yatra' and other plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand

Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held next year. 

(With ANI inputs)

