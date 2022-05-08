Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIAMETSKY Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta, visual caught on camera | Watch

A tornado hit Assam's Barpeta district on Sunday. As per reports, it is said to be a common occurrence in the area because of Nor’wester or Kalbaishakhi. A visual of the tornado was caught on camera and was shared by the weather department.

"Although this is a little uncommon occurrence but not a very rare sight as chances of a tornado and strong storms remain during this season of Nor’wester or Kalbaishakhi." it said.

The weather body predicted the tornado to be EF-0 or EF-1. Videos shot by local residents on mobile phones, which soon went viral, showed a plume of dust rising up to many metres from the ground and swirling dangerously.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it did not have precise details of the tornado because the area did not have a weather observatory.

