Sunday, May 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • MP Navneet Rana discharged from hospital; flaunts Hanuman Chalisa
  • Aditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 10
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta, visual caught on camera | Watch

Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta, visual caught on camera | Watch

The weather body predicted the tornado to be EF-0 or EF-1. Videos shot by local residents on mobile phones, which soon went viral, showed a plume of dust rising up to many metres from the ground and swirling dangerously.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Guwahati Updated on: May 08, 2022 16:15 IST
assam tornado, tornado in assam, assam guwahati tornado
Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIAMETSKY

Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta, visual caught on camera | Watch

Highlights

  • A tornado hit Assam's Barpeta district on Sunday.
  • As per reports, it is said to be a common occurrence in the area.
  • A visual of the tornado was caught on camera and was shared widely.

A tornado hit Assam's Barpeta district on Sunday. As per reports, it is said to be a common occurrence in the area because of Nor’wester or Kalbaishakhi. A visual of the tornado was caught on camera and was shared by the weather department.

"Although this is a little uncommon occurrence but not a very rare sight as chances of a tornado and strong storms remain during this season of Nor’wester or Kalbaishakhi." it said.

The weather body predicted the tornado to be EF-0 or EF-1. Videos shot by local residents on mobile phones, which soon went viral, showed a plume of dust rising up to many metres from the ground and swirling dangerously.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it did not have precise details of the tornado because the area did not have a weather observatory.

Also Read: USA's largest tornado, that killed over 70, caught swirling on camera | WATCH

Latest India News

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News