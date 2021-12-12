USA's largest tornado, that killed over 70, caught swirling on camera | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @REEDTIMMERACCU Kentucky was the hardest hit out of the 5 states where storms wreaked havoc.

Highlights Joe Biden, the president of the US, called the disaster 'largest tornado outbreaks in US history'.

A candle factory in Kentucky has been completely destroyed, said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

At least 331,549 utility customers in four states were left without electricity due to the tornado.

A devastating tornado that ripped into the central USA on Friday left over 70 dead and multiple trapped under debris, injured. Joe Biden, the president of the US, called the disaster 'largest tornado outbreaks in US history'. A candle factory in Kentucky has been completely destroyed, said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, adding that "There were about 110 people in it (candle factory) at the time that the tornado hit it."

Tornadoes also hit a nursing home in Arkansas and took off the roof of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, causing certain fatalities. Another nursing home and a fire station in Trumann of Tennessee also caused substantial damage. It was the worst tornado that touched down in Arkansas and stayed on the ground for about 223 miles into Kentucky, and most likely the longest reported tornado in history, local media reported. According to PowerOutage.US, at least 331,549 utility customers in four states were left without electricity.

Here are a few visuals of the tornadoes:

Kentucky State Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory. Coroners were called to the scene and bodies were recovered, but she didn’t know how many. She said it could take a day and potentially longer to remove all of the rubble.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the creation of a tornado relief fund for the western part of the state and also called on people to donate blood, which has been running in short supply during the pandemic.

“There are going to be a lot of deaths," Beshear said. “There are also going to be a lot of injuries."

(with AP, IANS and ANI inputs)

