At least 50 feared dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky

Image Source : AP An Amazon distribution center is heavily damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill.

Highlights A tornado hit the Kentucky state of the United States.

Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear on Saturday said that at least 50 are feared dead.

At least five states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms and tornadoes on Friday night.

At least 50 people lost their lives in the US after a tornado hit Kentucky. The information was shared by Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday.

However, earlier news agency Associated Press informed that 4 people had lost their lives to several tornadoes and storms across the country.

In Tennessee, two storm-related fatalities were reported in Lake County in the state’s northwestern corner, said Dean Flener, spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. A third death was reported in neighbouring Obion County. Flener said the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the deaths, however, there were no other details immediately released.

At least 100 emergency vehicles descended upon the Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles (40 kilometres) east of St. Louis, where a wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt, but one person was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

