Moderate intensity earthquakes hit Assam

Quakes hit Assam, no damage reported

Separate moderate earthquakes measuring 3.7 and 2.8 on the Richter scales hit two central Assam districts on Friday, officials said. According to the Disaster Management officials, no report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet. A tremor measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Karbi Anglong district at 3.23 pm and it was at a depth of 11 km.

According to the data of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), another quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.04 am on Friday early morning in Nagaon district and was at a depth of 11 km.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states specially in Mizoram and Manipur have the authorities worried.

Northeastern states, specially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes that force the public and private builders to construct quake preventive houses.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

(With IANS inputs)

