Ashok Tanwar, former AAP leader, to join BJP today

Follow us on Image Source : X Ashok Tanwar

Days after Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party on Thursday, he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (January 20) in the national capital in presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party’s state president Nayab Saini.

The joining will take place at 1 pm in Delhi BJP headquarters.

Tanwar had resigned from the post of Chairman and Primary Membership of Haryana Campaign Committee of Aam Aadmi Party.

According to the reports, he was miffed with AAP's partnership with Congress under I.N.D.I.A setup.

Tanwar reportedly wrote a letter to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressing his reservation on AAP's alignment with the Indian National Congress. He said his ethics won't allow him to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana.

The BJP is hopeful that Tanwar's joining will boost its efforts to consolidate its votes in the state where Jats are the most populous caste and are seen to be leaning towards the Congress in most parts. Assembly polls are also due in the state later this year.