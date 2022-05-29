'If India belongs to anyone...': Owaisi takes dig at BJP-RSS for blaming Mughals | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'If India belongs to anyone...': Owaisi takes dig at BJP-RSS for blaming Mughals

Asaddudin Owaisi takes dig on BJP-RSS: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for blaming Mughals. During an address in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, Owaisi claimed that India belonged to Dravidians and Adivasis, but the BJP-RSS only blamed Mughals.

"India is neither mine, nor Thackeray's, nor Modi-Shah's. If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis but BJP-RSS only after Mughals," he said. Owaisi also claimed that India was formed after people migrated from Africa, Iran, Central Asia, and East Asia. Earlier too, Owaisi slammed the BJP saying the ruling party at the Centre wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued.

During the address, Owaisi also slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and questioned him why he didn't meet PM Modi over Nawab Malik's arrest as he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Taking a dig at NCP, Shiv Sena and BJP collectively during a rally, Owaisi said, "BJP, NCP, Congress, SP are the secular parties. They think that they should not go to jail but it is okay if someone Muslim party member goes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar goes to meet PM Modi to urge him not to take any action against Sanjay Raut. I want to ask NCP workers why Pawar did not do the same thing for Nawab Malik."

"Is Nawab Malik less than Sanjay Raut? I want to ask Sharad Pawar why you didn't speak for Nawab Malik? Is it because he is a Muslim? Are Sanjay and Nawab not equal?", added Owaisi.

The AIMIM chief also took on the Varanasi court's order that directed the area in the Gyanvapi mosque to be sealed where, the Hindu side claimed to have found 'Shivling' during the survey, and said that the order of the court was "wrong".

