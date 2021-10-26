Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail appeal today

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NIRBHIKTWEETS Aryan Khan

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh, moved the High Court after a special court denied him bail last week. The HC will hear his bail plea today (October 26). In his appeal in the HC against the special court order, the 23-year-old said the Narcotics Control Bureau's "interpretation and misinterpretation" of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was "wrong and unjustified". In addition, he claimed no contraband was recovered from him after the NCB raided the ship on October 3. At present, he is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The HC will hear the trios bail appeal today.

The Mumbai Drug Bust has got more layered lately. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan.

In a related development, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday failed to appear before the NCB on Monday for questioning in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan.

Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates related to Aryan Khan drugs case and Mumbai Drugs Bust!

