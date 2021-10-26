Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail appeal today

Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: High Court will be hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan today (October 26) after he was denied bail last week. Shah Rukh Khan's son has claimed the NCB is misinterpreting his WhatsApp chats. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2021 7:30 IST
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh, moved the High Court after a special court denied him bail last week. The HC will hear his bail plea today (October 26). In his appeal in the HC against the special court order, the 23-year-old said the Narcotics Control Bureau's "interpretation and misinterpretation" of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was "wrong and unjustified". In addition, he claimed no contraband was recovered from him after the NCB raided the ship on October 3. At present, he is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The HC will hear the trios bail appeal today.

The Mumbai Drug Bust has got more layered lately. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan. 

In a related development, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday failed to appear before the NCB on Monday for questioning in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan.

Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates related to Aryan Khan drugs case and Mumbai Drugs Bust!

 

  • Oct 26, 2021 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Sameer Wankhede's wife comes in his support

    "My husband is being targeted for trying to clear the mess of drug use from the society,"  Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar told India TV. In an exclusive interaction, Redkar stated that Wankhede's track record is impeccable and is open for all to see. "No one has ever raised any question over Sameer's integrity," she said. 

  • Oct 26, 2021 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB orders probe into extortion claims

    The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The NCB vigilance inquiry will be conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, the agency's deputy director general (DDG) of northern region.

     

     

  • Oct 26, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Sameer Wankhede reaches Delhi

    NCB Zonal officer, Sameer Wankhede wrote to Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Without taking names, Wankhede claimed that the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

    Late on Monday evening, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi amid allegation of payoff in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. "I have not been summoned. I've come here for a different purpose. Allegations against me are baseless," he said.

  • Oct 26, 2021 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB denies extortion claims

    A senior NCB official denied extortion allegations, terming them as "completely false and malicious". The NCB, while stating that Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied the allegations, also said that as the matter is sub judice, Sail should have submitted his prayer to the court if he had anything to say.

    Mumbai NCB's Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain issued a statement saying that he came to know through social media that Sail is a witness in the case.

  • Oct 26, 2021 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Witness claims Rs 25 crore demanded to let off Aryan Khan

    An 'independent witness' has claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan.

    Prabhakar Sail, the 'independent witness', told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office after the October 3 raid about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB. He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers.

  • Oct 26, 2021 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan Khan moves High Court

    Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has moved High Court after a special court rejected his application for bail. The HC will hear his bail plea on October 26. The 23- year-old is currently logged in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai. In his plea in the Bombay High Court he has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

    Aryan also claimed no contraband was recovered from him after the NCB raided the ship and maintained he has no connection with any of the other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar.

