Kejriwal 3.0: Not a single women in the newly-formed cabinet

As Arvind Kejriwal took oath on Sunday as Chief Minister of Delhi, the cabinet does not have a single woman, even though AAP managed to win the elections with eight women candidates winning.

The eight women candidate--Atishi Marlena, Rakhi Birla, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Preeti Tomar, Dhanwati Chandela, Parmila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur and Bandana Kumar--won in the assembly elections.

However, AAP's poll campaign had put the spotlight on women's issues which includes free bus rides, safety among others.

AAP had fielded nine female candidates out of which only Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar was defeated. In 2015, the party had fielded six women candidates and all of them won.

Atishi Marlena who won the election from Kalkaji , has served as a key advisor to Manish Sisodiya primarily on education policies that transformed public school education in the national capital.

AAP achieved a landslide victory in the Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 out of 70 seats.

