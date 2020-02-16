Sunday, February 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Little 'mufflermen' wait to meet Arvind Kejriwal ahead of swearing-in ceremony | Watch

Little 'mufflermen' wait to meet Arvind Kejriwal ahead of swearing-in ceremony | Watch

As the designated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on Sunday as the CM of Delhi for the third time, several kids dressed like Kejriwal have reached Ramleela Maidan to meet to him.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2020 11:29 IST

As the designated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on Sunday as the CM of Delhi for the third time, several kids dressed like Kejriwal have reached Ramleela Maidan to meet to him. 

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister at 12:15 pm, along with six cabinet ministers. All the six ministers in the previous government - Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam - will once again take oath for same portfolios.

AAP contested on all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 and won 62 seats to storm back to power with a thumping majority.

ALSO READ | 'Please come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son': Kejriwal to Delhi ahead of swearing-in today

ALSO READ | Kejriwal 3.0: Journey of a bureaucrat-turned activist to Delhi Chief Minister

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News