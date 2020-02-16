Little 'mufflermen' wait to meet Arvind Kejriwal ahead of swearing-in ceremony | Watch

As the designated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on Sunday as the CM of Delhi for the third time, several kids dressed like Kejriwal have reached Ramleela Maidan to meet to him.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister at 12:15 pm, along with six cabinet ministers. All the six ministers in the previous government - Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam - will once again take oath for same portfolios.

AAP contested on all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 and won 62 seats to storm back to power with a thumping majority.

