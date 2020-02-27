Kejriwal's first reaction on Tahir Hussain: 'Double the punishment if AAP leader found guilty of violence'

Arvind Kejriwal/File

Reacting to AAP councilor Tahir Hussain's alleged involvement in the violence in Northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said: "double the punishment if the rioter is from the Aam Aadmi Party." His statement comes after incriminating evidence was recovered from Hussain's terrace.

"Any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security."

Tahir Hussain's role in the violence emerged after the death of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma, whose family alleged his involvement. On Thursday, incriminating evidence was found on the rooftop belonging to the AAP corporator. Stones and petrol bombs were sighted at his terrace. The locals in the area told India TV that a lot of weapons and other objects were kept in Tahir Hussain's house and hundreds of rioters congregated at his place and hurled stones, petrol bombs at other people's houses.

However, Hussain denied his involvement and instead claimed that he was himself a victim of mob violence. Tahir claimed he was forced out of his home and taken over by miscreants.

