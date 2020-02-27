CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams scheduled for Feb 28, 29 in violence-hit Northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams scheduled for February 28 and February 29 in violence-hit northeast Delhi. Exams in the rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly, CBSE said. The board also made it clear that there would be no changes in the exam schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 in Delhi from March 2 onwards.

CBSE will conduct fresh exams for students who have not been able to appear for papers due to the prevailing situation. The board has sought details of students who failed to appear for the exams.

"The board has asked school principals to send the details to regional offices concerned of the CBSE of all such students of class 10, 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"To reduce the stress on students, the board will conduct fresh exams for these students. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," he added.

The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 34 lives so far and left over 200 people injured.

