Arrested ex-JNU student Umar Khalid tests Covid-19 positive, isolated at Tihar Jail

Former JNU student Umar Khalid has tested positive for Covid-19. Khalid is currently lodged at Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail.

New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2021 11:43 IST
Umar Khalid
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

Umar Khalid tests  Covid-19 positive 

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with a Delhi riots case last year has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Reports say that the 33-year-old who is lodged at Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail, has been isolated within the jail premises. 

The RT-PCR test of Khalid came on Saturday as positive. As per the Tihar Jail data, 227 jail inmates are infected with Covid-19, and 60 jail staff, including superintendent and two prison doctors. 

Khalid was arrested in a case related to Delhi riots in February last year, however, a session court granted him bail on April 15. Khalid is accused in some other cases including the one related to the criminal conspiracy lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

