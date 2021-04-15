Umar Khalid gets bail in Delhi riots case, court asks him to install Aarogya Setu App in phone

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI JNU student leader Umar Khalid granted bail in Delhi riots case.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in a case linked to North East Delhi violence. As a bail condition, Judge Vinod Yadav directed Khalid to install the Aarogya Setu App in his phone, Bar and Bench reported.

Allowing bail to Khalid the court noted that he can't be made to 'incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter'.

Khalid was arrested in the case in October, 2020, and was in judicial custody. He was arrested in September last year in a separate case related to the conspiracy in the riots and booked under the stringent anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

