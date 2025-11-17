Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi sends strong message on terror: 'Operation Sindoor was just a trailer' Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi sent out a powerful message on terrorism, Pakistan and border security. He highlighted major improvements in Jammu and Kashmir, India-China border dialogue and the nation's growing military capability.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi issued a strong and clear message while speaking about Operation Sindoor, emphasising that the swift 88-hour mission was "just a trailer". He said that when any country encourages state-sponsored terrorism, it becomes a serious concern for India, which continues to focus on development and progress. General Dwivedi stressed that the Indian Army is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise in the future. He added, "If Pakistan gives a chance, we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation".

India prepared for multi-domain warfare

Highlighting the evolving nature of modern conflict, General Dwivedi said that battles are multi-domain in today's time. "We cannot say how long it will last. We have to ensure we have supplies to last long," the Army chief said. He pointed out that any obstruction created against India would invite a firm response. According to him, the Army has made it clear that "talks and terror can't go together" and that India only asks for a peaceful process, which it is willing to support.

Firm stand against terror and its sponsors

The Army Chief also underlined that India would deal with terrorists and their backers with equal resolve. "We will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike. We will respond to those who encourage terrorists," he said. Reaffirming India’s confidence and strategic strength, he added that the nation is now capable enough and it is "not scared of any blackmail attempts".

Comments on the China Border Situation

The Army Chief also addressed the India-China border developments. He said that significant changes and improvements have taken place in the last one year. Leaders of both countries have held discussions and many positive steps have been taken since October 1 last year. He recalled that when the Defence Minister visited the region, he stressed the need to decide whether the ice should melt or not. Both sides have acknowledged that increased dialogue along the border will be beneficial.

Jammu and Kashmir moving towards stability

General Dwivedi said that people in Jammu and Kashmir now want to travel across India and participate in opportunities nationwide. He added that many who had moved out due to earlier circumstances are now willing to return and contribute responsibly. "India too wants to strengthen its connection with the region," he added.

On India's defence capabilities

Speaking about India's defence capabilities, the Army Chief said the country's military strength is increasing consistently and India's deterrence is working effectively. He highlighted the transformation in Kashmir since August 5, 2019, noting that political clarity has increased. Educational institutions like colleges, IITs and IIMs are expanding rapidly and the number of schools has risen by 21 per cent.

General Dwivedi also mentioned that terrorism in the region has drastically reduced. He said that 31 militants and terrorists have been neutralised, out of which 21 were Pakistani. He added that despite the Pahalgam incident, the Amarnath Yatra witnessed a strong turnout. "Positive changes are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. Stone pelting incidents have stopped entirely in the region. The attraction towards India is growing and the fascination for Pakistan is fading," Gen Dwivedi added.

