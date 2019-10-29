Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Anup Kumar Singh appointed as Director-General of NSG

Anup Kumar Singh appointed as Director-General of NSG

Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as Director-General of the National Security Guard on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2019 19:01 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Anup Kumar Singh appointed as Director-General of NSG 

Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as Director-General of the National Security Guard on Tuesday. 

The appointment as the DG of the 'black cats commando' force was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the retirement of Sudeep Lakhtaria, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre, the post was lying vacant for the last two months. 

In 1984, the National Security Guard (NSG) was raised as the federal contingency force to counter terrorists and hijack-like incidents. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUP infant deaths a "man-made massacre" for commission: Doctor Next StoryDelhi Police doubles 'PRAKHAR' anti-street crime vans  