Anup Kumar Singh appointed as Director-General of NSG 

Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as Director-General of the National Security Guard on Tuesday.

The appointment as the DG of the 'black cats commando' force was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the retirement of Sudeep Lakhtaria, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre, the post was lying vacant for the last two months.

In 1984, the National Security Guard (NSG) was raised as the federal contingency force to counter terrorists and hijack-like incidents.

