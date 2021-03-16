NIA seizes black Mercedes Benz used by Sachin Waze; number plate of Scorpio car, Rs 5 lakh also recovered

Image Source : ANI NIA has seized a black Mercedes Benz car used by Sachin Waze.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized a black colour Mercedes Benz, in relation to the Antilia bomb scare case. The probing agency has recovered a number plate of the Scorpio car, more than Rs 5 lakhs in cash, a note counting machine and some clothes.

Speaking on the matter, NIA IG Anil Shukla said, "Sachin Vaze used to drive this car but who it belongs to is being investigated." The National Investigation Agency is conducting a search of the car allegedly used by Mansukh Hiren on February 17.

Hiren, owner of vehicle that was found containing explosives outside house of Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Mumbai cop Sachin Waze was suspended from the service after arrest by NIA in probe into recovery of an explosives-laden car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya informed reporters that "API Sachin Waze has been placed under suspension by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police Special Branch".

NIA arrested Waze on late Saturday night in connection with its probe into the recovery of a Scorpio containing 20 gelatin sticks near Ambani's house 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25.

