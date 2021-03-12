Antilia bomb scare: IM link emerges, mobile used in Telegram message seized from terrorist's Tihar cell

Image Source : INDIA TV Antilia bomb scare: IM link emerges, mobile used in Telegram message seized from Tihar Jail

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized a mobile from the barrack of Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akhtar alias Monu in the high-security Tihar Jail. Preliminary investigation suggested that at least five terrorists other than Tehseen used the phone to operate a Telegram Channel. It is suspected that they used this phone to claim responsibility for terror acts or threats including for placing an explosives-laden SUV near Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month and blast outside Israeli embassy in the national capital.

According to the Special Cell of Delhi Police, they created a Telegram channel -- Jaish-ul-Hind. A probe is underway to trace the further links.

Police said that with the help of a cyber agency the location of the phone on which the Telegram channel was created, was traced. The location of the phone was traced near Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The Tihar Jail authorities conducted a massive search operation inside the sub-jail number 8 on Thursday. They recovered a mobile and sim card. The Telgram channel, Jaish-ul-Hind, was created on this phone.

Earlier in February 25, a Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near Antilia, the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. Police said that a Telegram channel was created on February 26 and the message claiming responsibility for the incident was posted on the Telegram on February 27.

A death row convict, Tehseen Akhtar is the brain behind the string of explosions including in Patna that left six dead in 2013. A computer-savvy quick-change artist, he was on the radar of investigators in connection with other terror attacks across India. Tehseen, considered to be close to Yasin Bhatkal, the man who co-founded Indian Mujahideen, is originally from a village in Bihar's Samastipur. He was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in 2014.

He was also involved in the 2006 blasts in Varanasi, the 2011 serial blasts in Mumbai and 2013 Hyderabad blasts. He was sentenced to death by a special NIA court in the 2013 Hyderabad bomb blasts.

