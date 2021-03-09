Antilia bomb threat: Did a PPE-clad man park explosive-laden SUV outside Ambani residence? CCTV emerges

Image Source : CCTV Antilia bomb threat: Did a PPE-clad man park explosive-laden SUV outside Ambani residence?

Amid an ongoing investigation in connection with the Antilia bomb threat, CCTV footage has emerged, showing a PPE-clad man walking on Mumbai roads late at night. Investigating agencies suspect him of being the driver of the explosive-laden vehicle parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence in February.

The car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli- Mulund Bridge on February 18.

According to the agencies, the man wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had crossed Mulund toll Naka in a car but was hiding in the back seat. They said the driver also had his face covered with a mask and face shield so he too couldn't be identified.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe in the case which was being investigated by the Maharashtra Police. The decision to transfer the case to NIA comes days after Mansukh Hiren, who was believed to be the vehicle's owner, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Hiren's body was found from Kalwa creek in Thane on last Friday.

According to police, Hiren died by suicide. However, the condition in which his body was found has raised questions over the police's theory. Hiren's legs were tied and a piece of cloth was found stuffed inside his mouth. Hiren's family members had approached Naupada Police Station in Thane saying he had gone missing.

