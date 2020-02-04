Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow: 24-year-old held for threatening to shoot at crowd

Image Source : PTI Man held for threatening to shoot anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Lucknow police late on Monday after he threatened to shoot anti-CAA protesters at the Clock Tower in the city. Clock Tower area witnessed massive protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Lucknow. According to the police, the accused was identified as Shravan Sharma, who is a civil engineer by profession. Sharma is a resident of Thakurganj area of Lucknow, they said.

In a Facebook post on January 30, Shravan had threatened to shoot the protesters at the Clock Tower and even claimed that he had bought a pistol for the purpose.

According to police reports, Shravan Sharma, a resident of Unnao district, has completed a diploma course in civil engineering from a private institute in Sitapur.

SHO Thakurganj Pramod Kumar Mishra said Shravan had gone to a friend's home in Thakurganj from where he was arrested.

He has been booked on charges of creating hatred between two communities and provoking a breach of peace.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, west zone, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said police are probing whether Shravan had been influenced by some radical group.

The accused told the police that he was coaxed by some friends to post the inflammatory message on his Facebook page.

