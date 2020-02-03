Monday, February 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Anti-CAA protests in UP: Accused of inciting violence, 10 PFI members arrested in 24 hours

Anti-CAA protests in UP: Accused of inciting violence, 10 PFI members arrested in 24 hours

Anti-CAA protests in UP: In December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought a ban on the PFI after its complicity was suspected in the statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2020 11:42 IST
PFI members arrested
Image Source : PTI

Anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 10 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. The arrests have been made after the PFI members allegedly incited violence during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on December 20, 2019. Out of the 10, four PFI members have been arrested from Muzaffarnagar in the state, while the others were held from different parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

Farman, Nafees, Idrish and Mursaleen were arrested on late Sunday night, SHO Anil Kapervan said. Some pamphlets against the CAA were seized from their possession, he said.

In December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought a ban on the PFI after its complicity was suspected in the statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

UP Director General of Police OP Singh wrote to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests.

So far, 40 members of the PFI have been arrested in UP.

Some of the arrests are linked to dubious deposits and withdrawals in their bank accounts. The Enforcement Directorate is already investigating the financial transactions of PFI members and their families and supporters.

Further investigations are underway.

Also Read | ED finds PFI financial link in violent anti-CAA protests, organisation refutes claims

Also Read | Investigation reveals PFI behind anti-CAA protests

Write a comment

Budget 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News